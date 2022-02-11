Bengaluru: An appeal has been filed before the Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court’s interim order proposing to bar students from wearing religious garments to educational institutions in Karnataka. This comes after the full bench of the Karnataka High Court hearing pleas against the hijab ban in the state’s high schools and junior colleges issued an interim order directing students to return to classes — and that “till the matter is pending before the court these students and all stakeholders will not insist on wearing religious garments”.Also Read - Schools in Karnataka To Reopen From Monday Upto Class 10, Degree Colleges Later: CM Basavaraj Bommai

“We will pass an order that let the institutions start, but till the matter is pending, these students and stakeholders will not insist on wearing any religious garment or head dress. We will restrain everyone. We want peace and tranquility….Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist for wearing all these religious things. We will restrain everyone (in the interim) from adopting all these practices,” the Chief Justice had said. Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka CM Bommai To Decide on Reopening of Schools Today

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and two other judges, began hearing petitions on the hijab issue Thursday afternoon. Also Read - ‘Girls In Hijab Not Allowed’: Mumbai College Stokes Controversy, Dismisses Claims Later

SC declines urgent transfer of case

Earlier yesterday, the Supreme Court had declined a prayer to urgently transfer the cases from the high court to the apex court. The state cabinet too Wednesday decided to await the court verdict before taking any decision on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant has promulgated prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC against any gathering, agitation, or protests of any type within the area of 200-metre radius from the gates of the schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru City for a period of two weeks from Wednesday till February 22.

Karnataka HC refers matter to larger bench

On February 9, the HC bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit had referred the matter to a larger bench, asking the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by the Chief Justice.

“Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter,” Justice Dixit had observed.

“Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of larger bench that may be constituted by CJ in his discretion and therefore the arguments advanced on interim prayers are reproduced here,” the order read.