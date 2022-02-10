New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to urgently list a plea seeking transfer of the petitions from Karnataka High Court relating to Hijab row to the apex court. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana stated that the Karnataka HC is currently looking into the matter, and it would be inappropriate for the SC to intervene at this time. “Let the HC examine and decide the issue. Why should we jump in at this stage? It does not look nice,” CJI NV Ramana said.Also Read - Idhar Mat Dekho, Udhar Hi Dekho: Owaisi Schools Pak Over Hijab Row, Reminds Malala Shooting

The Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions questioning the ban on the wearing of hijabs by students in colleges. The plea would be heard by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. The two others are Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi. Also Read - Bengaluru Bans Gatherings, Protests Near Educational Institutions For 2 Weeks Amid Ongoing Hijab Row

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing the case, referred the petitions to a larger bench. Meanwhile, considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent the confrontation in Bengaluru, the administration has clamped prohibitory orders for two weeks.

The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi when students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab. Protests for and against the ‘hijab’ then intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places.