New Delhi: The hijab controversy in Karnataka’s Udupi district spilled to the streets as a group of students from Venkataramana College in Kundapur, wearing saffron shawls took out a procession demanding a ban on headscarves on the campuses. The students, however, were prevented from entering the premises by the college principal and the police personnel present there. As per the reports, the students have said they will wear the shawls if hijab-wearing girls were allowed in classes. For the unversed, the hijab protests started last month after six students of Government Girls PU college in Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf.Also Read - Karnataka CM In Delhi Today To Meet BJP Top Brass Amid Reports Of Cabinet Expansion
Here are the LIVE updates:
Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Death: These States Declare Public Holiday Tomorrow to Mourn Melody Queen's Demise. Full List Here Also Read - Karnataka Man Steals Police Jeep, Goes on 112 km Joyride to Fulfill His Long-Pending Dream
- Considering the sensitivity of the situation, a holiday was declared by the managements of the two colleges.
- The Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions by Muslim students on hijab row on Tuesday.
- The students have sought directions for the government and education department to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes. The state government has stated that they would frame a policy on uniform once the High Court gives its orders.
- The situation is under control in Kundapura and students are being allowed to come to the colleges and allowed into the campus by wearing Hijab. There is no law and order situation in Kundapur, said ST Siddalingappa, Additional SP, Udupi earlier in the day.
- “Two people have been arrested, three are absconding. We are trying to trace them. They had one knife and they were not locals. They are from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation”, news agency ANI quoted ST Siddalingappa, Additional SP, Udupi as saying.