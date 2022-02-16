Karnataka Hijab Row Latest Update: Fresh protests erupted, and tension prevailed in several pre-university colleges in Karnataka, which were opened on Wednesday after remaining shut for a week owing to the Hijab row as the Burqa-clad Muslim students were denied entry. The Muslim girl students were asked to remove their Hijab to enter the institutions.Also Read - Amid Hijab Row, Karnataka Imposes Section 144 in Tumakuru District Ahead of College Reopening

Soon after the incident, the students staged protests at Government PU College in Karnataka's Vijayapura after teachers insisted them to remove Hijab at the gates of the institution. "We want Hijab and education too," one of the protesting students said at the college. In the meantime, several students were seen sitting inside classrooms with their hijabs.

Amid tight security with policemen deployed in and around Pre-university colleges at many sensitive places, the day saw a section of Muslim students remaining adamant not to remove Hijab.

Shut for many days, the pre-university and degree colleges Udupi district reopened on Wednesday even as police are keeping a vigil around the colleges where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped.

“The six Muslim girl students, who have moved the Karnataka High Court against a ban on hijab remained absent,” principal of the government PU college for women at Udupi, Rudre Gowda told news agency PTI.

However, the classes are being held smoothly at the college where other Muslim students removed hijabs before entering classrooms.

The 23 girl students who also insisted on wearing hijab at the government PU college at Kundapur in the district also kept away from classes on Wednesday. They were made to sit in a separate room last week when they refused to remove the headscarves before entering classes.

On the other side, the classes could not resume at the MGM college, Manipal in Udupi, where chaotic scenes were witnessed last week with groups of students raising slogans against each other. The authorities had declared a holiday for the college on Wednesday.

The students complained that they were wearing hijabs to classes all through the academic year and the new decision has come all of a sudden.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Degree colleges also reopened on Wednesday but the government had made it clear that no uniform is stipulated there and, hence, students are free to wear the dress of their choice.

As the tension simmered in Sagara government pre-university college in Shivamogga district, the college authorities announced a holiday for the day.

In DVS College in Shivamogga, the girls who stood outside the college gate told reporters that their faith was more important than any government order.

(With inputs from PTI)