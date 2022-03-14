Bengaluru: The city police has banned any kind of public gathering in Bengaluru in view of the Karnataka High Court pronouncing a judgement in Hijab row case tomorrow, reported news agency ANI. “All types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from March 15 to March 21,” Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru said in an official order.Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court to Pronounce Judgment Tomorrow

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court, which concluded its hearing in the Hijab case, is likely to pronounce its verdict on Tuesday. The demand by a section of girls in an Udupi pre-university college to wear Hijab inside their classrooms erupted into a major row after some Hindu students turned up in saffron shawls with the issue spreading to other parts of the state, even as the government insisted on a uniform norm.

According to the lawyers appearing for the petitioner girls from Udupi district, the matter pertaining to Hijab case has been listed for Tuesday as serial No. 1 and the court may spell out the operative part of the verdict from 10.30 am onwards.

(With inputs from agency)