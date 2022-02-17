New Delhi: The ‘hijab-saffron shawl’ controversy intensified on Thursday as students came to attend classes wearing ‘hijab’ and ‘saffron shawls’, forcing the college administrations to suspend classes for the day. As per the TV reports, Ramanagara College declared a holiday after girl students wearing hijabs stuck to their demand that they be allowed to attend classes. Dramatic visuals from colleges across the state showed students protesting outside the campus, confronting authorities, and some clashing with the police personnel. For the unversed, pre-university (PU) colleges reopened on Feb 16 after being shut down for a week amid the hijab-saffron shawl row.Also Read - Hijab Row: Policemen Lathi-charge Female Protesters In Ghaziabad Over Hijab Protest | Watch

