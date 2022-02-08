Bengaluru: Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka’s Shivamogaa as the Hijab row turned violent across the state with incidents of stone-pelting and lathi-charge being reported from several districts. The police reportedly caned the students and protesters to quell the mob from the surrounding areas of the Bapujinagar Government Pre-University College in Shivamogga. They had reportedly pelted stones at private buses near the Junior college. Reports claimed that many students were injured in the stone-pelting. Meanwhile, the administration has also deployed additional forces in the district to avoid any untoward incidents.Also Read - Hijab Row: Now MP Minister Says Uniform Dress Code to be Implemented Strictly in Schools

Hearing Underway in HC

Meanwhile, a hearing regarding the matter is underway in the state High Court which is expected to announce a decision on the same in a while. Seeking intervention, advocate Kaleeswaram Raj said “We will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for me.”

Filed by Suha Maulana and Aisha Aleefa, both pursuing BBA, the petition said that there was no dispute on hijabs when they got admission to the college. The principal introduced the restriction all of a sudden on February 3, saying they have a government order restricting hijabs inside classes.

How The Stone-Pelting Started?

Police stated that stone-pelting started after an argument broke out between the hijab-wearing students and another group of students who came in saffron shawls. Three students were injured in the stone-pelting. Superintendent of Police Lakshmiprasad and other senior police officers rushed to the spot and are monitoring the situation.

High Drama in Udupi MGM College

High drama also prevailed in the Udupi MGM College where two groups of students got into a verbal spat on wearing hijab and saffron shawls. Hundreds of Hindu students came in saffron headgears along with shawls. They were turned out of the college along with the hijab wearing students. As tension prevailed in the college area, the college management here also declared a holiday for an indefinite period. The police rushed to the spot and are controlling the situation.

What Led to The Hijab Row?

For the unversed, the hijab row started after a few students in Udupi Government Pre-University College started wearing hijab last month and were turned out of classrooms. The students refused to attend classes without hijab and the college administration on the other hand took a firm stand to allow them only if they shun hijab.