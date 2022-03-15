Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court is set to deliver its verdict on Tuesday on petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state. The case pertains to the demand by a section of girls in a Udupi pre-university college to wear Hijab on the campus, which snowballed into a major controversy after some students turned up in saffron shawls. The row spread to other parts of the state with the state government insisting on a uniform norm for all students.Also Read - Schools, Colleges Shut in Karnataka Ahead of HC's Verdict on Hijab Row | 10 Points

The three judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi will deliver their verdict at 10.30am. On February 25, after a marathon hearing which commenced from February 10, the bench had reserved its verdict in the case. Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: Public Gatherings, Protests Banned in Bengaluru For One Week. Full Order Here

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. Some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, which was met with a considerable uproar. Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court to Pronounce Judgment Tomorrow

Taking the matter to court, the petitioners had demanded that they be allowed to wear the hijab in educational institutions where a uniform has been the prescribed norm for decades. There had been fierce discourse from both sides on whether wearing a Hijab is an ‘essential religious practice’ protected under Article 25. During the course of the hearings, the mischievous role of the Campus Front of India (CFI) was also cited before the judges.

A day before the verdict, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in Bengaluru city, which will remain in force for a week. More than 10,000 policemen will be deployed across the city, sources said, adding that an additional reserve police force and city armed reserve force will also be on duty. Further, the DCPs have been asked to keep a tab on social media