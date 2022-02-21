Bengaluru: The police have arrested three persons in connection with the killing of Harsha (26), a Bajrang Dal activist who was stabbed to death in Shivamogga on Sunday night, reported news agencies quoting Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday. Prima facie according to his information, five people were said to be involved in the murder, but how many are behind them and all other related details will come out from investigation, he said.Also Read - Curfew Extended In Shivamogga For Two Days, Schools To Remain Shut | Details Here

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony here on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The situation in Shivamogga continues to be volatile as the funeral procession of the victim witnessed violence including stone-pelting and arson. At least three persons, including a photo journalist and a policewoman, were injured when miscreants pelted stones during the funeral procession that took place amid tight security on Monday while several vehicles were damaged and torched. Also Read - Shivamogga Murder Case: All Accused Identified, Say Police; Six Arrested

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and using lathi charge to disperse the crowd, making way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place. Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal has called for a state-wide bandh on February 23 condemning the killing of one of its activists. Also Read - Karnataka: Amid Ongoing Hijab Row, 4 Students Appear For Practical Exam Without Wearing Headscarves

Won’t allow violence to spread: State Home Minister

On the violence, Home Minister Jnanendra said, “We will not allow it to spread, 1,200 men are in Shivamogga for bandobast, there is Rapid Action Force, also 200 men are being sent from Bengaluru and 200 are being sent for other districts to relieve existing staff on duty.”

3 suspects arrested

The police have arrested a person named Kasif in connection with the murder. Based on the information provided by him, two other accused have been arrested from Bengaluru. After committing the murder, the accused came to Bengaluru while Kasif stayed back to avoid suspicion, the police said. The accused have told the police that a gang of five people had killed Harsha and the police have launched a hunt to arrest the two absconding accused.