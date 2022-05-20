Bengaluru: A bomb threat call triggered tension at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Friday, which later turned out to be a hoax. After the hoax call, airport authorities, along with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Dog squad and bomb disposal squads swung into action creating panic among the passengers. After conducting a thorough check it was ascertained that the threat was a hoax bomb call.Also Read - NSE Co-Location Case: Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Stand On Bail Of Chitra Ramkrishna

According to police, they received a call around 3.50 a.m and intimated the airport authorities about it. The authorities conducted security checks and combed the airport premises and terminal building for more than an hour for abandoned bags and suspicious articles. Also Read - Impending Electoral Rout in Gujarat And Himachal: Prashant Kishor's Prediction For Congress

After nothing was found, it was ascertained that the threat was a hoax bomb call. Security has been tightened on the airport premises after the incident. Also Read - Hina Khan in Spectacular Lilac Gown Leaves Everyone Spellbound on Day 3 at Cannes 2022

Further investigations are underway.