Home

Karnataka

Karnataka HORROR: Skeletal Remains Of Family Found In Home; Last Seen In 2019

Karnataka HORROR: Skeletal Remains Of Family Found In Home; Last Seen In 2019

In a shocking incident, five skeletal remains suspected to be of a family were found inside a locked house in Chitradurga district.

Karnataka HORROR: Skeletal Remains Of Family Found In Home; Last Seen In 2019 | Image: X

Chitradurga: A horrific and shocking incident has emerged from Karnataka that has left the Chitradurga district in terror. Not one, but five skeletal remains of the same family members were found inside a house. The incident has back memories of Delhi’s Burari deaths case, a ritual mass suicide of 11 family members of the Chundawat family in 2018. The family lived an entirely secluded life and was suffering from several health issues, according to relatives who spoke to the police. The deceased were last seen by people in July 2019, and their residence remained locked.

Trending Now

Locals Noticed The Broken Door

Two months ago, locals noticed the main door of the house was broken during the morning walk, yet they didn’t inform the police. The probe revealed multiple break-ins and ransacking inside the house.

You may like to read

When cops arrived at the scene, they found four skeletons, two were lying on beds and two were on the floor, in a room. another skeleton was found in another room.

FSL Team Collected Evidence

Scene of Crime Officers (SOCOs) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were summoned to collect evidence.

What Relatives Say?

According to acquaintances of the relatives, statements, and family history, the skeletons are suspected to be of an elderly couple, their daughter, son, and 57-year-old grandson. The identities of the skeletons will be confirmed following forensic reports.

Police have lodged a case and further investigation is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.