Bengaluru: At least seven people died after a house collapsed at Badal-Ankalgi village in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday following heavy rain, police sources said. The seven were of the same family and five of them died on the spot while two were on the way to the hospital, the sources said. Two of the deceased were girls who were around 8 years old, they said.Also Read - Telangana’s Homeless Family Of 4 Forced To Live In Public Toilet After House Collapsed In Rain; Govt Provides Aid

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief about the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to each of the victims. Also Read - 100-Year-Old House Collapses In MP’s Sagar District Due to Heavy Rain, No Casualty Reported

Wall collapsed due to heavy rain. One of the deceased is a baby. Post mortem will be done: MG Hirematt, Deputy Commissioner, Hirebaagewadi Police Station — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

Also Read - UP: 3 Killed, 4 Injured as Roof of House Collapses in Muzaffarnagar

Also, Bommai advised the district in-charge Minister Govind Karjol to visit the spot on Thursday and the Deputy Commissioner of the district to take all the necessary measures.