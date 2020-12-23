Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed night curfew in the state amid global fears over the new strain of coronavirus. “In view of the new strain of coronavirus, it has been decided to impose (a) night curfew from today to January 2 between 10 PM to 6 AM. I request everyone to cooperate,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said today. Also Read - Mucormycosis, Fatal Infection Found in COVID-19 Recovered Patients, Know All About The Condition

Karnataka has become the second state after Maharashtra to announce new restrictions this week over the mutant strain – believed to be 70 per cent more infectious – first reported in the United Kingdom. Also Read - UK's New Strain of Coronavirus is 'Super Spreader', No Mutation Seen in India Yet: Govt

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the night curfew has been done to prevent and contain the coronavirus strain found in the UK and the state governmentt is also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state.

Karnataka on Tuesday logged 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,11,382 and the death toll to 12,029. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Will Not Have to Quarantine Again if Melbourne Hosts 3rd Test

The day also saw 1,136 patients getting discharged after recovery. A total of over 1,32,17,127 samples have been tested so far, out of which 95,708 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 13,427 among them were rapid antigen tests. Out of 1,141 fresh cases reported, 585 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of December 22 evening, cumulatively 9,11,382 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,029 deaths and 8,85,341 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Maharashtra Government Issues SOP for arrivals from Europe, Middle-East, South Africa

The Maharashtra government has come out with a standard operating protocol (SOP) for dealing with passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa and the Middle-East amid concerns over the detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK.

“All the officials and staff of the airport should be made aware that all passengers coming from the above areas should be considered to be harboring the new strain of virus and should be handled in that manner,” a government circular said on Monday.

All passengers coming from these countries shall undergo mandatory paid institutional quarantine of 14 days on arrival, a government circular said on Monday.