Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday imposed Section 144 in Koppal district after two people were killed and 6 others were injured in the communal clash. Police have initiated probe in the matter. The incident happened after a clash broke out between two groups at Hulihyder village of Koppal district.Also Read - Manipur On Edge Following Protest Over Contentious Bill; National Highways Blocked | Key Points

As per media reports, a Hindu boy was in love with a Muslim girl and during the Muharram program, the boy went to meet the girl, after which arguments broke out between them. Soon after this, other people from both communities joined them and started beating each other. Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in These States, Can Lead To Flash Floods

Karnataka | Two people died while 6 were injured after a clash broke out between two groups at Hulihyder village of Koppal district. The local administration has imposed Section 144 in the area. Police investigating the case, further details awaited pic.twitter.com/IFVTSPCCA9 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

Also Read - Amid Rise In Covid Cases, Centre Issues Guidelines, Asks 7 States to Follow Five-fold Strategy

In the incident, over eight people got injured. Two of the injured, Pasha Walli (22) and Yenakapaa Talavad (60) died in the hospital.

After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and took the situation under control. Local administration imposed Section 144 in the village as a precautionary measure.