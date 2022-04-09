Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday imposed Section 144 in Mulbagal city for the next 48 hours after miscreants allegedly pelted stones during the Shobha yatra in the city. Tension prevailed in Mulbagal city after miscreants created a commotion at Sri Rama Shobha Yatra procession on Friday night.Also Read - 7 Men Arrested For Raping, Filming Minor Girl in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

Giving details, police said the situation has been brought under control and five people have been arrested in connection with the issue. So far, a total of nine people have been detained for questioning and three FIRS have been registered. Also Read - Rajasthan Imposes Section 144 In Ajmer, Bans Loud Music In Public Places

According to police, two bikes and one car were torched while an automobile shop was pelted with stones during the incident. Also Read - Section 144, Night Curfew Imposed in Assam For 60 Days. Full List of Restrictions Here

Organised on the eve of Ram Navmi, the Shobha Yatra started in the afternoon from Shivakeshava Nagar and as it headed towards Jahangir Mohalla around 7.40 PM, the power supply got shut down after which miscreants pelted stones at an idol of Ram being carried in the procession.

Police said during the commotion, the windshields of two cars were damaged and a bike was set ablaze. Police further added that few local youngsters sustained injuries in the incident.