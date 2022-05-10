Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing controversy over the megaphones during Azaan in various parts of the country, the Karnataka government has issued a set of directions on the use of loudspeakers and to remove them if they were not authorised by the ‘designated authority.’ The development comes after some Hindu groups, mainly Sriram Sena, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi organised ‘Bhajan-Keertan’ from pre-dawn to counter Azaan from mosques on Monday.Also Read - Karnataka: Health Officials on Toes After Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Positivity Rate, Bengaluru Leads in Number of Active Cases | 10 Points

As the row over Azaan versus Hanuman Chalsa aggravated in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting on Monday, following which the Chief Secretary issued a note to Akhtar.

What Does The Order Say?

The official notification issued by the state Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar cited the Supreme Court ruling dated July 18, 2005, and October 28, 2005, regarding the implementation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and said the loudspeaker or the Public Address System should not be used except after obtaining permission from the designated authority. Also Read - No Bicycles for Students of Karnataka High Schools This Year. Here's Why

Rule 5 (2) of the NPRC Rules bars the use of loudspeaker or public address system or any sound-producing instrument at night except on closed premises, subject to other conditions, said the notification.

“All users of loudspeakers or public address system shall obtain written permission from the designated authority within 15 days. Those, who don’t obtain, should voluntarily remove or should be removed by the designated authority,” it added.

The government also directed that a committee should be formed at different levels to decide on the application of loudspeakers or public address systems. In police commissionerate areas, the committee would comprise an assistant commissioner of police, a jurisdictional executive engineer of the city corporation and a representative of the State pollution control board.

In other areas, deputy superintendents of police, the jurisdictional Tehsildar and a representative of the State pollution control board. “This is applicable to all premises which are using loudspeakers and public address system. Necessary government orders or directions shall be issued to all concerned to implement this with IMMEDIATE effect,” the note read.

The new rule will be applicable to temples, mosques, churches or any marriage ceremony. If any local resident lodges a complaint, action will be taken against them.