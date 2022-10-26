Bengaluru: In view of newer sub-variants of COVID-19 being reported in neighbouring Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory urging people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. The health department has advised people with symptoms such as cough, cold and fever to get tested at nearest hospitals and isolate themselves till the results are out.Also Read - Next Pandemic Viruses Will Not Spread By Animals Or Other Beings, THIS Is How They Will Multiply

Issuing a statement, the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare said, "In view of reporting newer sub-variants of Omicron BQ.1 (US variant) BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava the following advisory is issued to General public."

KARNATAKA RESIDENTS MUST FOLLOW THIS ADVISORY