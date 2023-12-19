Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Issues Heath Advisory For Christmas, New Year As COVID Cases Rise in Kerala: Check Full Guidelines

When unwell, stay at home, and minimise contact with other people, especially seniors and those who are vulnerable. At crowded places, particularly, if not well-ventilated, wearing a mask is advised.

Kochi: Visitors wear masks at the Ernakulam Government Hospital after rise in number of COVID cases, in Kochi, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Amid rising number of covid JN.1 sub-variant cases in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services in Karnataka on Tuesday issued a fresh advisory with multiple guidelines. The advisory was issued amid the emergence of an expected crowd surge, particularly in closed spaces, during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. “In view of the Covid cases being reported in Kerala, it is essential to comply with certain preventive and proactive measures in Karnataka. The recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TRC) are to be complied at appropriate levels,” the advisory stated.

In its advisory, the Karnataka government issued an advisory asking people above 60 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and lactating mothers, to wear face masks when outdoor, and to strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas, in the wake of the current Covid-19 situation in the country and detection of JN.1 sub variant in neighbouring Kerala.

Karnataka Covid Guidelines

All elderly (60 years and above), comorbid (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women and lactating mothers, when outdoor, shall wear face masks, and strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas. All those with respiratory symptoms like fever, cough, cold, and running nose shall seek medical consultation early, it said, adding, they should wear face masks (covering nose and mouth) and avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas. When unwell, stay at home, and minimise contact with other people, especially seniors and those who are vulnerable. At crowded places, particularly, if not well-ventilated, wearing a mask is advised. When travelling overseas, stay vigilant and adopt relevant travel precautions, such as wearing mask at the airport and inside aircraft and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation. All bordering districts of the State to Kerala and Tamil Nadu have to be vigilant and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases. Testing of all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and at least 1 in 20 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases for COVID 19 at all private and Govt. tertiary centres including those in medical colleges, should be taken up. Commissioner Randeep D has directed to conduct the whole genome sequencing (WGS) for symptomatic persons with international travel history. Representative samples from clusters, seriously sick, hospitalised patients, SARI cases, and prolonged hospital admissions will also now go through the WGS.

Karnataka health minister assures implementation of screening measures in border areas

With the surge of Covid-19 cases in neighboring Kerala, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the state will implement screening measures for people entering through the border areas of Kodagu, Mangaluru, and Chamarajanagar. Requesting the public not to panic over reports of the new Covid subvariant JN.1, Rao urged “those above 60 years of age and those suffering from cold, cough, fever, or comorbidities like heart and kidney-related diseases to wear masks compulsorily”. “As a precautionary measure, I have directed all hospitals and health centers in the state to make necessary preparations, ensuring the availability of adequate oxygen cylinders, a sufficient stock of medicines, and an increase in ICU and bed capacity,” Rao wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

