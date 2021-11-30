Bengaluru: With the threat of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus looming large, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday hinted at implementing more restrictions across the state to reduce the spread of the strain. Speaking to the reporters, CM Bommai, while referring to the clusters emerging in the state and threats of new variant ‘Omicron’, asserted that the government has to manage things at two levels to control the further spread of the pandemic. “Instructions have been given to increase the number of tests per day. The Health Minister will be holding a meeting with officials and experts, the outcome of which will be shared with me, following which we may take certain decisions keeping in view the current circumstances,” Bommai stated.Also Read - Amid Omicron Variant Scare, Centre Extends Existing Covid-19 Guidelines till Dec 31

He, however, ruled out the possibility of reimposing lockdown in the state. Speaking to reporters here, he said lockdown or any such measures that are being speculated, are not before the government. "There is no question of it, as of now. Normal public life should continue, but COVID norms should be followed at places where people gather, also organizations of such gatherings should be responsible. We are taking utmost precautions, and wherever clusters have emerged, we will keep extra vigil there," the chief minister added.

On Monday, the World Health Organisation had that the global risk from the omicron variant is very high based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with severe consequences. The assessment from the health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member states, amounted to WHO's strongest, most explicit warning yet about the new version that was first identified days ago by researchers in South Africa. WHO said there are "considerable uncertainties about the Omicron variant, but preliminary evidence raises the possibility that the variant has mutations that could help it both evade an immune-system response and boost its ability to spread from one person to another.

“Depending on these characteristics, there could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors, including where surges may take place. the overall global risk … is assessed as very high”, it asserted. While no deaths linked to omicron have been reported so far, little is known for certain about the variant, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more able to evade vaccines. Last week, a WHO advisory panel said it might be more likely to re-infect people who have already had a bout with COVID-19.