Bengaluru/Karnataka: In the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings, Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) KV Rajendra has directed urban local bodies and gram panchayats to shut down all the shops till August 1, Monday. The order will come into effect from 6 PM today and will remain in effect till 6 AM Monday. Emergency services such as hospitals and medical shops will be exempted from the order.

Earlier he had ordered the closure of all the bars and liquor shops in Bantwal, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk limits till Friday midnight. The ban will be in force from July 28 midnight till July 29 midnight. No liquor may be stored or transported during that period.

The DC directed the Excise assistant commissioner that all the liquor shops should be closed compulsorily and the seal of the Excise department mandatorily affixed on the doors of bars and liquor shops during the period of the ban.

For the unversed, section 144 is in force in order to maintain law and order at Bellare, Belthangady, Bantwal, Puttur and Kadaba to prevent untoward incidents by miscreants in view of the recent killings.

The situation in Bellare police station limits is sensitive and it is likely to spread to other places. The orders are issued due to possibilities of people consuming alcohol and spoiling public peace and law and order, he said.