Karnataka Kodagu Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting Starts At 8

Kodagu district election live updates: Counting of votes for Karnataka elections today.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: After much political effervescence in the tightly-contested assembly elections in politically crucial Karnataka, all eyes are on the counting of votes on Saturday when the results will be declared. The counting of votes will start today at 8:00 AM across 36 designated centres in the southern state, the Election Commission informed. This time, the electoral battle in Karnataka will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Janata Dal Secular(JDS). As per the exit poll conducted by Zee News-Matrize Survey poll, the Congress Party is likely to sweep the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. The exit polls predict that Congress would get 103-118 seats, the BJP 79-94, and JDS 25-33. In terms of vote share, Congress is expected to get 41 per cent, BJP 36 per cent, and JDS 17 per cent. Stay Tuned With India.com For all the Latest Updates on Madikeri, Virajpet Counting Updates. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

