Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Kolar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 For Kolar

live

Karnataka Kolar Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting Begins At 8 For Kolar

Karnataka Kolar District Name Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage Kolar District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Election Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on India.com.

LIVE Karnataka Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes For Mulbagal (SC), Kolar Gold Field (SC), Bangarapet (SC) To Begin at 8 AM

Load More

Karnataka Election LIVE Updates For Kolar District: Tight security arrangements have been put in place as the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will begin at 8 AM on Saturday. According to the Election Commission (EC), Karnataka recorded a 73.19 per cent voter turnout in the May 10 assembly elections, the highest-ever voter turnout in the southern state. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats. This time, the electoral battle in Karnataka will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Janata Dal Secular(JDS). As per the exit poll conducted by Zee News-Matrize Survey poll, the Congress Party is likely to sweep the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. The exit polls predict that Congress would get 103-118 seats, the BJP 79-94, and JDS 25-33. In terms of vote share, Congress is expected to get 41 per cent, BJP 36 per cent, and JDS 17 per cent. Stay Tuned With India.com For all the Latest Updates on Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal (SC), Kolar Gold Field (SC), Bangarapet (SC), Kolar, and Malur Counting Updates. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.