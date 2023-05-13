Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Koppal District Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Koppal District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List

live

Karnataka Koppal District Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Koppal District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List

Karnataka Koppal District Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage Koppal District Election

Koppal Kushtagi Kanakagiri Gangawati Yelburga Koppal Election Result 2023

Load More

Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting of votes at Koppal Kushtagi Kanakagiri Gangawati Yelburga and Koppal would commence shortly.

The polling for Karnataka Election 2023 took place on May 10. The Zee News-Matrize Exit Polls 2023 have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 by winning 103-118 seats while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been projected to win 79-93 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) is likely to win 25-33 seats.

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Kushtagi, Kanakagiri (SC), Gangawati, Yelburga, and Koppal Counting Updates.

The main candidates from Koppal District’s constituencies are:

1. Kushtagi

Sharanappa Kambara JD(S)

Kanakappa Malagavi (AAP)

Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur (INC)

Doddanagouda Patil (BJP)

2. Kanakagiri (SC)

Rajagopala JD(S)

Anilkumar R Begar (AAP)

Shivaraj Sangappa Thangadagi (INC)

Basavaraj Dadesaguru (BJP)

3. Gangawati

R. Channakeshava JD(S)

Sharanappa Sajjihola (AAP)

lqbal Ansari (INC)

Paranna Munavalli (BJP)

4. Yelburga

Mallanagowda Siddappa Konanagowda JD(S)

Hanumanthappa Kuri (AAP)

Basavaraj Rayareddi (INC)

Halappa Basappa Achar (BJP)

5. Koppal

Chandrashekar JD(S)

MK Saheb Nageshanhalli (AAP)

K.Raghavendra (INC)

Manjula Amaresh (BJP)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.