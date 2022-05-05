Bengaluru/Karnataka: Kannada police have cracked the whip on a Whatsapp group named ‘Muslim Defence Force’ for sharing inflammatory messages against Muslim women removing burqa and hijab in public places. The WhatsApp group, claiming itself as the protector of Muslim rights, has circulated the threatening message on various social media platforms. The group has asked parents of Muslim women to keep an eye on their children wherever they go.Also Read - WhatsApp Start Rolling Out Reactions Features, Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram Story Reveals

"MDF (Muslim Defence Force) workers are monitoring Muslim girls. You will be beaten up if you are seen wearing a burqa and misbehaving", one of the messages read.

As a precautionary measure, police have asked the parents to ensure their children keep wearing their burqas in public places for selfies and pictures as the MDF members might attack them.

“A social media group claiming itself as the protector of Muslim rights has said that women wearing burqa in public spaces are not allowed to to remove it and take selfies. Such women would be attacked. We are being watchful about it”, said N Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru.

Reacting to the messages, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad reportedly said that nobody will be allowed to take Constitution or law into their hands.This comes in the backdrop of hijab controversy with some Muslim students boycotting schools without headscarves. Of late, Karnataka has also witnessed controversy over Tipu Sulta, Azaan on loudspeakers and halaal meat.