Karnataka

Karnataka Legislative Council Bypolls on June 30, Counting of Votes on Same Day: Check Full Schedule

Karnataka Legislative Council Bypolls 2023: The bypoll to the Karnataka Legislative Council was necessitated as the term of office of three members ends in June 2023.

Karnataka Bypoll 2023 Latest Update: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the date for bypolls to the Karnataka Legislative Council and said it will be held on June 30 and the results will be declared on the same day. The EC said the process of election should be completed by July 4.

The bypoll to the Karnataka Legislative Council was necessitated as the term of office of three members ends in June 2023. The term of MLAs Savadi Lakshman and Baburao Chinchansur will end on June 14, and June 17 respectively, while the term of R Shankar will end on June 30.

The three members contested the Assembly elections and only Savadi won while Chinchansur, a Congress candidate from Gurmitkal, and R Shankar, an NCP candidate from Ranebennur, lost.

As per the Election Commission announcement, the polling will be held between 9 AM – 4 PM on June 3, and the counting of votes will take place at 5 PM on the same day.

As per the schedule, the notification will be issued on June 13 and the last date for filing of nominations is June 20. The EC said the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 21 while the last date to withdraw nomination is June 23.

Karnataka Legislative Council Bypolls: Check Full Schedule

June 13: Issue of notification

June 20: Last date of making nomination

June 21: Scrutiny of nominations

June 23: Last date of withdrawal of candidature

June 30: Date of poll

June 30: Counting of votes

