The state Election Commission of Karnataka on Monday (November 30) announced that all local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 22 and 27, an ANI report said. The poll panel announced that the counting of votes will take place on December 30.

The BJP's Karnataka unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday reaffirmed that there has been no talks in any of the party forums on leadership change in the state, as speculation about the high command mulling over replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa refuses to die down.

"There have been no discussions on leadership change. There have been speculations in this regard for the last three to four months and I have been saying this constantly," Kateel said. Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, he questioned whether discussions have taken place in this regard and at what level.

“Who has raised the issue of leadership change? Who has questioned it? Has our national president or national office bearers or core committee members or our legislators have spoken in this regard?” he asked.

There have been rumours in some quarters in recent times that the BJP is weighing the option of leadership change in Karnataka considering the age of Yediyurappa, who is 77. The state BJP has repeatedly rejected such speculations, but some within the party like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal have openly talked about his replacement.

The recent move by Yediyurappa like-recommending inclusion of the Veerashaiva-Lingayats community as OBC under the central list, which has been deferred, is being seen by many within BJP circles as a move by the CM to further consolidate his position as the leader of the community considered as BJP’s core vote bank, amid such speculations.

(With agency inputs)