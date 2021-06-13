New Delhi: Even as Karnataka government is preparing for Unlock 2021, Dakshina Kannada district administration on Sunday announced complete shutdown in 17 gram panchayats, where the number of Covid-19 active cases is above 50. Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said that complete lockdown will be in force in Neermarga, Konaje (Mangaluru taluk), Naravi, Koyyuru, Mittabagilu, Maladi, Neriya, Laila, Ujire, Charmadi (Belthangady taluk), Aivarnadu, Amara Mudnooru, Kollamogaru, Guthigaru, Aranthodu (Sullia taluk), Subrahmanya and Savanooru gram panchayats (Kadaba taluk) from 9am on June 14 to 9am on June 21, reported the Times of India. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock Begins From June 14 in Graded Manner, Night Curfew to Continue | Full List of Guidelines Here

Gram panchayats and task forces will enforce complete seal down in their respective jurisdictions. Only those in the medical sector, milk supplies, petrol pumps and other emergency services are allowed to move. Others will not be allowed neither to enter the villages nor exit. Task forces in those sealed gram panchayats will ensure supply of essential items to the villagers on payment basis, he added. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: More Relaxations Announced in Bengaluru. Read Revised Guidelines Here

The district reported 434 fresh cases of virus infection on Sunday taking the active cases to 7,019. With one more death, the Covid death tally of the district increased to 977. The positivity rate of the district has reduced from 12.92% on Saturday to 7.19% on Sunday. Karnataka on Sunday reported 7,810 new Covid-19 cases, 18,648 recoveries and 125 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to state health department data. Also Read - Unlock 2021: Karnataka Allows THESE Activities in 19 Districts From June 14. Check Full List Here