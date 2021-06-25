New Delhi: Karnataka government has allowed conduct of marriage functions in choultries, hotels, resorts, function halls, etc involving not more than 40 people and strictly adhering to the conditions stipulated as below from 28th June, 2021, the BS Yediyurappa government said in an official order on Friday. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Lockdown Extended in Dakshina Kannada Till July 5 | Check Covid-19 Guidelines

