Bengaluru: Amid grave concern over Omicron variant of coronavirus, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar will chair a marathon meeting on Tuesday. From the Principal Secretary to the Primary Health Centre level doctors, all the officers of his department will attend the meeting wherein a decision regarding steps to combat the spread of B.1.1529 or Omicron strain is expected to be taken. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Sudhakar had informed that the members of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 have also been invited for the meeting. He added that he has sought a detailed report on the Omicron variant.

While all states and UTs are taking preventive measures in wake of the new variant of COVID-19, health authorities in Karnataka are on their toes as more than 1000 people have come from South Africa, where Omicron was detected first. Karnataka Minister R Ashoka said more than 1000 people have come from South Africa and all of them have been tested. "One more test will be done after 10 days for those who have already come to Bengaluru or somewhere," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sample of SA Returnee ‘Different From Delta’

Karnataka health minister yesterday said that the sample of one of the two recent South Africa returnees appears "different from the Delta variant", even as experts stressed vaccines remain a critical tool. "There is a 63-year-old man whose name I should not disclose. His report is a bit different. It appears different from the delta variant. We will discuss with the ICMR officials and will let people know by the evening what it is," the minister said.

COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka

Karnataka logged 257 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the caseload and cumulative fatalities to 29,95,857 and 38,203.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases with 131 fresh infections and two deaths. Other districts too reported new cases including 23 in Tumakuru, 21 in Hassan, 15 in Mysuru, 14 in Kodagu and 11 each in Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad.

There were zero fatalities in 27 districts. While 15 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities, nine districts had cases in single digits.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.45 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.94 per cent.