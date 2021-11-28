Bengaluru: The BS Bommai-led Karnataka government is likely to impose lockdown-like curbs/restrictions across the state for a period of 2 months following recent COVID-19 clusters in Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru. For the unversed, the SDM college in Dharwad has become a Covid cluster as 281 people have tested positive so far.Also Read - Karnataka Issues Fresh Guidelines For Waiver of RT-PCR Test Requirement For Travellers Returning From Maharashtra | Full List of SOPs Here

"All social & cultural events, conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions may be postponed for 2 months", the BS Bommai-led Karnataka government said in an advisory issued on Sunday. The development also comes in the wake of the emergence of Omicron, a new variant of Covid, which has created havoc across the world.

What Does The Advisory Say?

In the light of recent clusters of COVID-19 being detected at educational institutions at Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru districts, the following advisory is being issued:-

All the students in medical, paramedical, and other such educational institutions should be screened daily for symptoms of COVID-19. And symptomatic should be tested and treated as per the guidelines already issued.

All the social-cultural events in educational institutions may be postponed for 2 months,

Conferences, seminars academic events, etc in educational institutions wherever possible may be postponed. Alternatively, it could be conducted in hybrid mode

Here’s The Full Circular

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had urged the citizens of Karnataka to take the second dose of vaccine. “I request the 45 lakh people who’ve not taken second dose to get it on priority. We came out with 6 genomic labs in the last 6 months & are in a situation where we can sequence, send samples, & understand the progression of the mutation”, a portal quoted him as saying.

Medical College Party Turns Super-Spreader

On November 17, several students had attended a freshers’ party which was organized at SDM college in Dharwad. Of the total attended, 281 people, all fully vaccinated tested positive for the virus. As a preventive measure, a holiday was declared in educational institutions in a radius of 500 meters near Dharwad’s SDM College of Medical Sciences till Sunday.