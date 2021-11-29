Bengaluru: Amid growing concerns over new Omicron variant of coronavirus, Dakshina Kannada district administration on Monday resumed Covid screening at Talapady Checkpost, bordering Kerala. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Kishore Kumar informed that officials have been deployed to work in three shifts and are conducting RT-PCR tests of those coming to the district from Kerala without a Covid negative report.Also Read - Flying to Karnataka Amid Looming Omicron Threat? Know Fresh Guidelines Here

"All those arriving from Kerala should mandatorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours. Those who don't possess the certificate will be tested at the check post by collecting their samples for the RT-PCR test", Deccan Herald quoted Kumar as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government had announced fresh guidelines for international arrivals. As per the circular released by the Department of Health, travellers coming from at-risk 12 countries will undergo RT-PCR tests on arrival. Home isolation is being made mandatory for seven days and the travellers will also have to undergo retesting on the eighth day.

Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that international passengers can step out from Airports only with a negative test report. The World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines will be followed in connection with new strain. “The Prime Minister and Union Health Minister have also recommended precautionary measures which will be followed. Karnataka has initiated precautionary measures much earlier”, he said.

According to guidelines, on international arrivals if tested positive, the sample will be sent to genomic sequencing and they will be admitted to a separate isolation facility. They will be discharged at the discretion of the treating physician if the genomic sequencing is negative for B.1.1.529 (Omicron variant).