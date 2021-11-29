Bengaluru: As the new Omicron variant of coronavirus or COVID-19 continues to spread, the BS Bommai-led Karnataka government on Monday revised guidelines for people coming to the state from ‘at-risk’ or other nations. The revised guidelines asked the travellers from ‘at-risk’ countries to undergo RT-PCR test upon arrival. Besides, the government has made home isolation mandatory for seven days. On the 8th day, the travellers will have to undergo retesting, the government’s order said.Also Read - Karnataka Seeks Travel Ban on Passengers Coming From Nations Hit By Omicron Covid Variant

Key highlights of the guidelines

International passengers can step out from Airports only with a negative test report.

On international arrivals, if tested positive, the sample will be sent to genomic sequencing and they will be admitted to a separate isolation facility.

They will be discharged at the discretion of the treating physician if the genomic sequencing is negative for B.1.1.529 (Omicron variant).

For travellers coming from countries excluding those enlisted as countries at-risk, a random sample of five per cent of travellers with negative results will undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival. If tested positive, their samples will be sent to genomic sequencing.

List of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival include all countries in Europe including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabve, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines will be followed in connection with the new strain. “The Prime Minister and Union Health Minister have also recommended precautionary measures which will be followed. Karnataka has initiated precautionary measures much earlier”, he added.

Lockdown-like Measures Return in Mysuru, Dharwad

Earlier on Sunday, in the wake of recent clusters of Covid-19 cases detected at educational institutions at Dharwad, Mysuru districts, the Karnataka government had directed authorities to conduct RT-PCR tests for those who arrived 15 days earlier from Kerala and Maharashtra. The students from neighbouring states will also undergo repeated RT-PCR tests on the seventh day of their arrival.

Moreover, the government has also asked educational institutions to postpone all social, cultural and academic activities for 2 months. For the uninitiated, the SDM college in Dharwad has become a Covid cluster as 281 people tested positive for the deadly virus.