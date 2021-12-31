Bengaluru: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 along with the Omicron variant, the Karnataka government on Thursday revised night curfew timings in Bengaluru as the city gears up for celebration to welcome the New Year. The Karnataka government said the prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings.Also Read - Karnataka Bandh Called by Pro-Kannada Groups Withdrawn After Leaders Meet CM Bommai

"The prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings, that is, from 6 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1, 2022," the order read.

The order stated that the gathering of five or more persons in public places for the celebrations of New Year in any form is prohibited in Bengaluru.

However, the in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their members without organising any special events, the order read.

“Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs or any similar establishment shall not organize any special DJ, events or shows in the city. However, they may carry out their regular business activities following COVID-19 protocols,” the order said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday informed that the state has reported five new cases of COVID Omicron variant. Of these five new cases, one had travelled from the United States, another from the US via Qatar, one returned from Dubai, one arrived from Ghana via Doha and one came from Mumbai.