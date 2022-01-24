Bengaluru: Despite the rise in COVID cases here, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hinted at relaxing COVID-19 induced curbs further. “We’ve lifted the weekend curfew. After analysing the situation, we will decide on further relaxations in COVID19 norms, if needed”, news agency ANI quoted CM Bommai as saying.Also Read - Karnataka Records Over 50,000 New COVID Cases, Bengaluru Contributes More Than Half | 10 Points

CM Bommai’s statement comes a day after the state added 50,210 fresh infections to its cumulative COVID-19 tally. This was the second time the state has crossed 50,000 daily infections. On May 5, 2021, the state had reported 50,112 infections. However, back then the daily fatalities were quite high with 346 deaths on a single day, whereas on Sunday it was 19.

In its daily bulletin, the state’s health department said 22,842 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,21,274. The active cases in the state stood at 3,57,796. The infections on Sunday were mainly driven by Bengaluru, which contributed more than half of the total infections — 26,299. The city also reported eight deaths.

Other districts too had fresh cases including 4,359 in Mysuru, 1,963 in Tumakuru, 1,922 in Hassan, 955 in Dharwad, 947 in Udupi, 925 in Bengaluru Rural and 904 in Ballari. There were deaths in 10 districts, including eight in Bengaluru and two each in Shivamogga and Tumakuru. There were zero fatalities in 21 districts. The positivity rate for the day was 22.77 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.03 per cent.

Earlier last week the state had lifted the weekend curfew, however, restrictions on night movement continued. Apart from this, the 50 per cent rule in pubs, theaters, malls, and commercial establishments also remained the same.