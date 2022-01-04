Bengaluru: To stem the further spread of coronavirus cases-fulled by the new Omicron variant, experts have asked the Karnataka government to impose additional restrictions across the state. They also opined that third wave has arrived in the state with positivity rate rising from 0.4 per cent to 1.6 per cent, while two districts—Bengaluru Urban and Kodagu have reported a higher rate than the state’s average.Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' Row: Bengaluru Student Arrested, Women Believed To be Mastermind Detained From Uttarakhand

Speaking to the Times of India, Dr US Vishal Rao, member, committee for Covid-19 whole-genome sequencing, suggested that social activities should be prohibited. “The third wave has definitely begun and that’s reflected in the increase in cases. If all mild cases are treated at home efficiently, the state will not be required to curb economic activities. The responsibility of curbing transmission is entirely on the public”, he told the portal. Also Read - Work From Home to Continue For Employees in 2022 Due to Omicron? Check What Govt Says

Echoing similar remarks, state health minister K Sudharkar said,” For six months, not even 0.1 per cent cases were there. In one day, it has gone up to 1.6 per cent. What do you think? Is this not a third wave?” Also Read - After Corona, Florona Emerges - Here's What it is And How to Take Care of Yourself

Meanwhile, when the minister was asked if the government is considering the lockdown option, he stated, “I request you do not use harsh words like lockdown. Life is coming back to normalcy just now. If a lockdown is imposed it will affect the people much more. Controlling the menace is one thing but its impact will be huge on people. Keeping all this in mind, we will decide what should be done without causing much hardship on the common man. It is certainly a challenge to the government,” he explained.

However, he claimed that special rules will be imposed in Bengaluru. “Bengaluru was the epicentre of the pandemic during the first and second wave. It is going to be an epicentre during the third wave also. As this is the first point for international passengers to the state. Covid cases are increasing day by day. Among the total cases, 90 per cent are in Bengaluru alone. The government will keep more vigil at the international airport”, Sudhakar stated, adding that the decision will also be taken on creating micro containment zones and other measures will also be announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after the meeting.