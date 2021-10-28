Bengaluru: As many as 32 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Madikeri, Kodagu in Karnataka. They are students of classes 9 to 12 and of the total 32, 10 students are symptomatic, NDTV reported. A staff member of the school has also tested positive and remains symptomatic.Also Read - 'Vo Tera Tha, Tera Hi Rahega' Shehnaaz Gill Announces Tribute For Sidharth Shukla as SidNaaz Fans go Teary Eyed

Notably, the school reopened for offline classes on September 20. Five days later, two class 10 students developed symptoms of fever. Afterwards, they tested for COVID-19 positive. Following this, class 10 offline classes were suspended. However, after resuming the classes, again two students tested positive. Also Read - Live Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch 2021: Price Announcement, Features, Specs Of Biggest Pulsar Ever

Around 270 Class 10 students were then tested for the virus, and 32 of them tested positive on Wednesday. All 32 students are asymptomatic and have been isolated. Also Read - Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Grooves to Manike Mage Hithe During Baby Shower, Delights The Internet | Watch

The school’s Principal, Pankajashan, said that all students are being treated at the district hospital. “Their condition is improving; there is nothing to worry about. The entire campus has been sanitised and other precautionary measures are being taken. The interaction between students and teachers is going on though it has affected the smooth functioning of the school,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Meanwhile, The District Collector, District Health Officer, and other officials visited the school today. The offcials informed that appropriate measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the students and prevent further infection.

While the positivity rate in the district stood at 0.19% on Tuesday, it rose to 1.21% on Wednesday following the detection of the new cluster of Covid-19 cases.