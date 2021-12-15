Karnataka Lockdown Latest News Today: Soon after three persons tested positive for Omicron in neighbouring Hyderabad, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday warned that the state government would soon be passing ‘advisories and regulations’ to ensure that people follow COVOD-19 guidelines and protocols strictly.Also Read - New Variant Threat: Three Dozen People in Contact With Kerala Omicron Patient Isolated

“Omicron is highly infectious; Masking and social distancing should be practised. It is unfortunate that people are not wearing masks. The state government would soon be passing “advisories and regulations” to ensure that the Centre’s COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed,” news agency ANI quoted Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister as saying.

Omicron is highly infectious. We should keep our guards on. Masking and social distancing should be practiced. It is unfortunate that people are not wearing masks, we will be passing advisories and regulations on the same: Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister pic.twitter.com/kheDofk6Fl — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Impose Lockdown If TPR Goes Beyond 5%: TAC to Government

His remarks come a day after Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) suggested that government should be considered lockdown in districts only if the weekly test positivity rate (WTPR) goes beyond 5% and occupancy of oxygen beds goes up to 60%. However, the TAC has assured the government that the situation is not alarming and there is no need to press the panic button as yet.

“ The State has fairly geared up and readied the health infrastructure and facilities for a possible third wave. The Government of India recommends lockdown as a last resort when the TPR is over 10% and the occupancy of oxygen beds is about 60%,” The Hindu reported quoting the TAC document.

Omicron Spreading At Unprecedented Rate: WHO