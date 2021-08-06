Karnataka Lockdown Update: The Karnataka government on Friday announced night curfew from 9 pm in the state and weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Earlier, Bengaluru had ordered to implement a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am till August 16. Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, has been imposed till August 16, 6 am. A night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am has also been extended until August 16, the order issued by Bengaluru Police said.Also Read - Good News: Now You Can Download COVID Vaccine Certificate Directly Through WhatsApp | Step-by-step Guide Here

The government has also had directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of the districts to strictly monitor COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions and impose further curbs if required. Also Read - 'We’re Now Dealing With Different Virus, Things Are Going to Get Worse', Anthony Fauci Warns as COVID-19 Rages

Earlier, the government extended the regular restrictions until August 16 and said that a decision on weekend lockdown and night curfew will be taken after reviewing the situation. Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening Update: CM Basavaraj Bommai Likely To Take Final Decision Today

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 1,785 fresh cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and toll to 36,705. The day also saw 1,651 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,52,368. Out of 1,785 new cases reported on Thursday, 414 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 554 discharges and only 5 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 24,414. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.10 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.40 per cent. Out of 25 deaths reported on Thursday 5 are from Bengaluru Urban,Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar 3, Mandya, Mysuru and Udupi 2, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 414, Dakshina Kannada 337, Udupi 134, Hassan 125, Mysuru 105, Kodagu 100, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,29,340, followed by Mysuru 1,73,599 and Tumakuru 1,18,136. Cumulatively a total of 3.93 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,61,662 were tested on Thursday alone.