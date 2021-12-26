Bengaluru: Following the footsteps of several states, Karnataka too decided to impose a “night curfew” for 10 days from December 28 (Tuesday), between 10 pm to 5 am, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday. The decision was announced soon after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a key meeting with cabinet colleagues and officials to discuss measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 today.Also Read - Covid-19: R Value Crosses 1 in Several States. Know Why it's Concerning

The government has also announced certain restrictions for New Year-related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns with new clusters emerging and increasing the threat of the new Omicron variant. Sudhakar said, "From December 28 onwards, for about ten days, to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials, and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year. "There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," he said.

The state’s health minister also said that in places like eateries, hotels, pubs, and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises.

The new Omicron variant, considered to be not very severe though highly contagious, has triggered fear of a fresh spike. States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, besides Uttar Pradesh, have gone for measures like prohibitory orders and night curfews.

At least 422 Omicron cases have been detected in India so far, out of which 130 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Sunday. According to the latest data, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of Omicron cases with 108 cases. Delhi came second with 79 Omicron cases. Gujarat came third with 43 Omicron cases followed by Telangana (41) and Kerala (38), Tamil Nadu (34) and Karnataka (31). Meanwhile, India has reported 6,987 new COVID-19 cases and 162 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in its latest update.