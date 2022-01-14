New Delhi: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to strictly execute the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued on January 4, 2022, across the districts to curb the further spread of coronavirus. The HC further asserted that no rallies, dharnas or any other political gathering shall be permitted in the state till the SOP remains in force.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Are Masks Enough To Protect Us From Wrath Of Omicron Variant Of Covid-19? Watch Video

The high court made the observation while hearing PILs seeking directions to the state government not to allow rallies, dharnas and to restrain Congress’ Mekedatu Padyatra. Earlier on Thursday, the Congress party had suspended the 10-day padyatra after former Union Minister Veerappa Moily, senior Congress leader Mallajamma and former minister and Congress MLA Shivashankara Reddy who participated in the event turned Covid positive. Also Read - Number of Containment Zones in Delhi Rises to 24,000, South Delhi Tops The List With 8,383 Hotspots

Karnataka High Court directs the state govt to strictly execute the SoPs issued on Jan 4, 2022, in the districts of Karnataka & ensure the prohibition of any rallies, dharnas, or any other political gatherings — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

Also Read - Impose District-Wise Weekend Curfew to Curb COVID, Lockdown Not a Solution: Karnataka Industry Experts

Meanwhile, COVID cases are on the rise across the state. Yesterday, the daily COVID caseload in the state reached 25,000-mark with 18,374 infections being detected in Bengaluru alone. The positivity rate for the day in the state stood at 12.39 per cent.

In the wake of rising infections, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) yesterday fresh guidelines to the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city. According to the guidelines, in case of three positive cases reported within an apartment complex, or such number of cases reported in a 100 meter perimeter or the floor above and below or the complete block or in case of smaller apartments the complete apartment complex should be declared a containment zone for a minimum of seven days.