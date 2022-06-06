Bengaluru: Owing to the spike in the Covid cases in Bengaluru, the civic body in the city on Monday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places. To recall, Karnataka had earlier lifted the covid curbs following the dip in the cases. According to the state health department, Bengaluru urban district reported 100 new infections in a 24-hour-period on 23 May, which has more than doubled to 291 on Sunday, the state health department said in its daily health bulletin.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid Positive: From Mamata Banerjee To Harbhajan Singh, Celebrities Wish SRK Speedy Recovery

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday also hinted that the government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain COVID control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases. Also Read - Karnataka CM Rules Out Constituting New Textbook Review Panel

The Chief Minister, however, said that there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures. Also Read - 7 Dead, 12 Injured as Hyderabad-Bound Private Bus Catches Fire in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Karnataka Covid Update: Here are some of the key developments

In the wake of COVID cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the COVID management measures being taken and will submit a report to me: Basavaraj Bommai said.

There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about COVID, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic,” Bommai said

Bengaluru, the civic agency in the city has made masks compulsory in public places and decided to increase the tests for the virus

Chief Commissioner in Bengaluru has directed all the Marshals to educate people on wearing of masks. They are ensuring masks at public places, including malls.

Karnataka’s state health department has alerted that the number of Covid cases in the city has doubled in a fortnight therefore painting a rather grim picture of the future

Neighbouring state Maharashtra has also witnessed a major jump in the cases following which state health minister Rajesh Tope urged people to wear masks and receive the vaccination. “Covid19 positivity rate is increasing in 6 districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. We have taken a decision to increase testing in these districts. We appeal to people to wear masks & receive the vaccination,” Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.