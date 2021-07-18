Bengaluru: Night curfew to continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in Karnataka. Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres & similar places permitted to operate with 50% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs from July 19: Karnataka GovernmentAlso Read - BREAKING: Karnataka Revises Lockdown Guidelines Again. Deets Inside

In yet another relaxation to lockdown norms, the the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has allowed institutes of higher education to reopen from next week, i.e, from July 26. However, only those candidates will be allowed to enter who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine against coronavirus. "At a meeting of CM BS Yediyurappa with ministers & govt officials, it has been decided that institutes of higher education will be allowed to reopen from July 26, only vaccinated persons (partially or fully) will be given entry", news agency ANI reported.