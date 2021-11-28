Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday issued a notification mandating a negative coronavirus (RT-PCR) test report not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from Maharashtra and Kerala. The Basavaraj Bommai government has also informed that the order will be applicable to everyone entering Karnataka irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination status.Also Read - Karnataka Resident Doctors to Go on Indefinite Statewide Strike From Tomorrow

According to the notification issued by the state government, the decision has been taken in view of a new cluster of Covid-19 cases detected at educational institutions at Dharwad, Bengaluru, and Mysuru districts. "Students arriving from Kerala to Medical and Paramedical colleges and other such institutions within Karnataka in the past 15 days (Nov 12 to Nov 27) shall be subjected to RT-PCR test," it added.

The Bommai government has also asked Deputy Commissioners of districts bordering Kerala state to make sure that already established check posts are active and taking up 100 per cent screening of all those arriving from Kerala.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the state is mulling to impose lockdown-like curbs/restrictions in educational institutions for a period of 2 months following recent COVID-19 clusters in Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru. For the unversed, the SDM college in Dharwad has become a Covid cluster as 281 people have tested positive so far.

“All social & cultural events, conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions may be postponed for 2 months”, the Karnataka government said in an advisory issued on Sunday.

What Does The Advisory Say?

In the light of recent clusters of COVID-19 being detected at educational institutions at Mysuru, Dharwad, and Bengaluru districts, the following advisory is being issued:-

All the students in medical, paramedical, and other such educational institutions should be screened daily for symptoms of COVID-19. And symptomatic should be tested and treated as per the guidelines already issued.

All the social-cultural events in educational institutions may be postponed for 2 months.

Conferences, seminars academic events, etc in educational institutions wherever possible may be postponed. Alternatively, it could be conducted in hybrid mode.

Karnataka Issues Guidelines For Visitors, Intensifies Inspection at International Airport

The Karnataka government on Saturday reviewed the covid situation in the state and directed the officials to intensify the inspection at the International airport. The state government said permission will be granted to enter the city for those who test negative for coronavirus.

Issuing fresh guidelines later in the evening, the Karnataka government said the international arrivals originating from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR testing for COVID and only after testing negative, be permitted to leave the airport/port of entry.