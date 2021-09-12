New Delhi: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has asked the Karnataka government to strictly enforce the COVID norms as the third wave of corona could hit the state in October-November. “It will be a total mess if guidelines are not followed at this stage”, TAC said at its meeting yesterday. It noted that even if the state is witnessing less number of fresh cases daily, the government should not lower its guard during festivals as it will bring the third wave into the state.Also Read - COVID-Related Deaths or Not? After Supreme Court's '3rd Wave' Rebuke, Centre Issues Guidelines | Key Takeaways

On August 28, the Central government had asked all states and union territories to ensure there is no large gathering and that they take pro-active measures to check the spread of coronavirus. “It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread. This would require a localised approach, as has been mentioned in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories dated April 25 and June 28,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said, extending the COVID-19 guidelines till September 30. Also Read - Third Wave of Corona: Has it Arrived in Madhya Pradesh? Here's What Experts Say

COVID-19 Cluster in Bengaluru Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways All Set to Run Special Festival Trains From Sept 13 | Complete List Here

Meanwhile, the committee highlighted the reports of clusters from nursing college in Horamavu and some apartments in Mangaluru, Bengaluru and other places. As per the reports of the New Indian Express, it said that similar scenario occurred in March-April 2021, that led to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

Earlier this month the Christian Nursing College in Horamavu, Bengaluru was closed temporarily after 34 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the institute. Following this, Karnataka Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar directed colleges to be wary of students returning from states like Kerala and Maharashtra.

If reports are to be believed, the experts’ committee could ask the state government to take a decision after observing the situation after the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

All districts in Karnataka have recorded less than 2 per cent Covid positivity rate. The weekend curfews have been lifted from this week in the districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra after taking stringent measures to prevent Covid-19 infections. The state government has restricted the movement of students, employees, among others, coming from Kerala to the state till October 31.