Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a decision regarding the relaxation of Covid-related restrictions in the state's border areas and on reopening of primary schools would be taken after a meeting with the expert committee. He said that the experts are assessing the situation in the districts of Karnataka bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. A meeting would be held with the Covid expert committee soon after Dussara to discuss the situation and a decision on relaxing the restrictions in border districts would be taken, CM added.

He was speaking to reporters at the Mangaluru Airport. A decision will also be taken regarding the reopening of primary schools in state, the CM added. "Trials of Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 2 and 18-year-olds are in the final stage. Children and adolescents will be vaccinated soon. Karnataka is at the forefront of vaccination," the CM observed.

Speaking about the cases and charge sheets filed against the public during the pandemic, the Chief Minister said that a decision will be taken to withdraw the cases after holding discussions with the police officials. Karnataka government has imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people from Kerala following the precarious Covid-19 situation in the state. The government has also restricted the movement of people, including students from Karnataka to Kerala as well.

(With inputs from IANS)