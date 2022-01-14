Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the state government to not impose a lockdown across the state to control the rising number of COVID cases, instead it can opt for weekend curfew in those districts where the infection rate is high. This comes as Karnataka recorded 25,000 Covid cases with 18,374 in Bengaluru alone, causing major concern to the health authorities in the state. The positivity rate stood at 12.39 per cent.Also Read - Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute Seek Full Market Approval For Covaxin, Covishield: DGCI To Review Proposals Today

"Businessmen have incurred a lot of loss due to lockdown-like restrictions in last two years, and many lost their jobs also. When there is not much hospitalisation during this wave of Covid, imposing lockdown is not correct, unless inevitable. Precautions to contain the infection like imposing penalties can be taken up intensively," Deccan Herald quoted KCCI President Vinay Javali as saying.

Meanwhile, considering the rapid surge in Covid cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) yesterday issued fresh guidelines for Resident Welfare Associations in the city.

As per the guidelines, in case of three positive cases reported within an apartment complex, or such number of cases reported in a 100 meter perimeter or the floor above and below or the complete block or in case of smaller apartments the complete apartment complex should be declared a containment zone for a minimum of seven days.

“All residents, maids, and visitors are to be checked at the entry points and it should be ensured that they wear masks and maintain Covid appropriate behaviour”, the guidelines read.

Furthermore, it has also been advised to impose restrictions and avoid using swimming pools, gyms. The order also directs the RWAs to ensure that children wear masks at all times when they are in the open areas. Besides, parents are advised to counsel their children on preventive measures. Events in club houses should be avoided and if any event takes place not more than 50 people should attend it.