Karnataka Lockdown News Today: Even as the coronavirus cases in the state are declining, the state government on Tuesday night took preventive steps and extended the containment measures in the state till February 28, 2022. Issuing a fresh order, the state government said that strict surveillance at the border of Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra will continue as per the prevailing circular guidelines.

Last week, the Karnataka government had relaxed the lockdown guidelines and allowed the travellers from Maharashtra without RT-PCR test reports. In the order, the Karnataka health department had said that people arriving from Maharashtra will no longer require to produce negative RT-PCR test reports to enter Karnataka. However, the state government had said that people would still need to produce their vaccination certificates showing their 'fully vaccinated' status.

Check guidelines:

Prior to this, the Technical Advisory Committee had recommended that Karnataka should stop insisting on negative RT-PCR reports from Maharashtra travellers. In this regard, the TAC members had deliberated on this issue at its 153rd meeting held recently.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,405 new cases of COVID and 26 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,29,642 and death toll to 39,691. There were 5,762 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,63,085. Of the new cases, 765 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 2,548 people being discharged and 6 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 26,832.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.91 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.85 per cent. Of the 26 deaths, six are from Bengaluru Urban; Dakshina Kannada (4), Ballari (3), Dharwad, Hassan and Udupi (2), followed by others.