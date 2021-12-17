Karnataka Lockdown Latest News Today: Looking at the rising cases of Omicron in the state, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Friday suggested the Bommai government to impose Section 144 and night curfew ahead of Christmas and New Year. The development comes as Karnataka on Thursday reported five more cases of Omicron variant, taking the state’s tally to 8.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Resumption of Direct Flights From Hyderabad to Chicago From Dec 22 | Check Full Schedule, Travel Guidelines

The New Year and Christmas celebration in the state this year will be a low-key affair if the state government would listen to the recommendations of the TAC.

Suggesting curbs for Christmas and New Year celebrations in Karnataka, the TAC has advised the Bommai government to impose Section 144 from December 22 to January 2 and night curfew from December 30 till January 2 in Bengaluru and other identified cities across the State.

No party in public places: After its meeting Wednesday, the TAC has submitted a report to the Bommai government recommending that permission should not be granted to hold parties on roads and in public places, especially in the context of Omicron.

The TAC in its report suggested the state government that night curfew should be imposed from 7 PM to 5 AM from December 30 to January 2.

Speaking to The Hindu, the TAC sources said the gatherings on major roads, malls, and other public places, especially at party hubs like Brigade Road, M.G. Road, Commercial Street, and surrounding areas should be prohibited.

The TAC, however, said the regular activities/business can be allowed to continue in pubs, restaurants, clubs, and other similar establishments with strict COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

Full list of TAC recommendation:

The TAC has recommended that the restrictions should be imposed not just in Bengaluru but in identified major cities across the state.

More than 200 people should not be allowed to congregate from December 22 to January 2.

Churches, temples and mosques should be allowed only for fully vaccinated people.

Saying that the restrictions are essential in the context of Omicron, TAC chairman MK Sudarshan told The Hindu that committee had made the recommendations taking into consideration last year’s experience and the COVID-19 situation globally.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Friday recorded 238 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,01,792 and death toll to 38,282. After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 19 new cases, Mysuru 15, and Kodagu 13. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,59,738 positive cases. Mysuru has 1,80,119 and Tumakuru 1,21,234. Bengaluru Urban has a total of 12,37,765 discharges, followed by Mysuru 1,77,525 and Tumakuru 1,19,969.