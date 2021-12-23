Karnataka Lockdown News Today: A day after banning public gathering for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Karnataka government on Wednesday further tightened restrictions in the state and asked the district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread.Also Read - Omicron in India: States Bring Back Lockdown-Like Curbs; PM Modi to Hold Meeting Today | State-Wise List of Restrictions Imposed Here

Issuing a fresh circular to the district and health officials, the state government said 19 cases of super spreader Omicron variant have been detected and "if left unchecked, may trigger a spike in number of new infections."

Giving details, principal secretary, health and family welfare, TK Anil Kumar said to sustain the gains achieved so far in surveillance, containment efforts and to make best efforts to prevent occurrence of the third wave of COVID infections in the State, it is necessary to trace, track and quarantine the primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive persons, more effectively.

Contact tracing must be done: In the order, he stated that the primary and secondary contacts should be identified within 24 hours of reporting of COVID positive case. Furthermore, he stated that the primary contacts should be tested on the first day and again on the eight day and home quarantined for seven days from the date of COVID positive reporting.

Guidelines for international travelers: The state government added that in the similar manner, the international travelers from high risk countries need to be quarantined for seven days from the date of their arrival, until the follow-up and repeat RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

The state government’s order stated that the districts and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should post dedicated and full time persons separately for contact tracing and quarantine or home isolation watch immediately.

He said that tracing, tracking and quarantine activity conducted has to be reported in the contact tracing application and quarantine watch application which will be activated with necessary re-orientation to all the staff from BBMP and district health authorities.

Additional teams to be deployed: The government also emphasized on deploying further additional teams, if situation warrants, to carry out the surveillance and related activities by the BBMP and district administration in consultation with the State nodal officers.

The order stated that the Central War Room (CWR) of the BBMP along with zonal and assembly constituency level war rooms and all District War Rooms need to be re-activated and made fully functional to monitor and supervise the activities.

No public gathering in Christmas, New Year: The Karnataka government on Tuesday banned parties and mass gatherings in the state from December 30 to January 2. The chief minister said no parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants would be allowed.

Part of the curbs, the clubs and restaurants will be allowed to have only 50 per cent of the capacity, but there is a ban on organising parties and Disc Jockeys.

In the simar manner, in apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents’ associations will have to ensure that the rules are not violated.

Omicron cases: On Sunday, 5 more cases of Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka taking the total to 19. According to Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the five cases were detected in Dharwad, Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district, Udupi and Mangaluru. All the infected people have been inoculated with both the doses of Covishield vaccine. Their travel history and contacts with international travellers are being ascertained.