Karnataka Unlock Guidelines: As the coronavirus situation showed comparative improvement in the state, the Karnataka government on Saturday relaxed lockdown-like curbs and also lifted night curfew. In a fresh order, the Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh said the government offices will open with 100% capacity. He also added that the gyms will continue to open with 50% capacity and the bars, hotels, have been allowed to open.

"The gyms will continue with 50% capacity. Bars, hotels, have been allowed to open. The government offices will work with 100% capacity. Offering prayers in the temples also allowed. Protest, sit-ins, religious congregations, political programs are prohibited," he said in the order.

Giving further details, he said that the state government decided to open schools in Bengaluru from Monday. “The State government has directed concerned departments to ensure that proper SOPs are followed. Marriage functions are permitted with 200 members indoors and 300 outdoors,” BC Nagesh said.

“Concerned DC will take decision on closing the class or school depending on the cases for three days or five days. All public institutes of learning have been allowed to function by following Covid guidelines in the state,” Minister Nagesh stated.

Full list of guidelines:

Darshan and service will be allowed in religious places at 50% capacity.

The swimming pool and gym will run at 50% capacity.

Sports complexes and stadiums allowed to open at 50% capacity.

50% occupancy has been allowed in hotels, bars and pubs except cinema halls.

As many as 300 people will be allowed at outdoor weddings, while 200 members are allowed for indoor weddings.

The people entering the state from Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala will have to produce a Covid negative certificate.

The schools in Bengaluru from Class 1 to 9 which had been closed in the backdrop of Covid third wave, will reopen from Monday.

If any student tests positive, that particular classroom will be sealed and the school will function normally.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Friday registered 31,198 new Covid cases, officials said, adding 50 deaths were also recorded in the state. Meanwhile, 71,092 people have been discharged. Positivity for the day stood at 20.91 per cent and case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.16 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 15,199 positive cases on a single day against 44,866 discharges. Eight Covid deaths were reported in Bengaluru Urban. Mysuru (1,877), Dharwad (1,500), Tumakuru (1,315), Hassan (1,037) have recorded a higher number of cases.